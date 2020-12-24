$0.10 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. BrightView also reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

NYSE BV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.90. 4,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

