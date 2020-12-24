-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $292,989.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

