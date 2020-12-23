Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $401.26

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $401.26 and traded as low as $371.04. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $375.00, with a volume of 13,612 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The firm has a market cap of £182.33 million and a PE ratio of 29.30.

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.