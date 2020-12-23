Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.67. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 17,228 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company has a market cap of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

