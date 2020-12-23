ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZIXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,438. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $514.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $15,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIX by 18.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 223,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZIX by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZIX by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

