Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Up 6.3%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.68. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Chrysler, Volvo, and Imported Volkswagen; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.