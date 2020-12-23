ZeuxCoin (ZUC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,672.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 67.5% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $531,443.02 and $24,672.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00327982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.