Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $692,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $559,750.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -91.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zendesk by 346.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

