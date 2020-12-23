Zebi Reaches Market Cap of $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Liquid, DDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Liquid, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

