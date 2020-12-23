ZClassic Trading 74.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.11 million and $19,479.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 74.8% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00282612 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00043681 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,055,896 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

