ZClassic Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $21,634.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00267318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 148.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,056,566 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

