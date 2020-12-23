Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VEON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.14.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. VEON has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,343,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in VEON by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VEON by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,176 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in VEON by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VEON by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 602,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

