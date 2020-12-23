Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Fanuc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fanuc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Fanuc stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

