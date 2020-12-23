Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Sell

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

