Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Sell

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “
CLPR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,009,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
