Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Sell

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

CLPR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

CLPR opened at $6.37 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,009,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

