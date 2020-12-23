Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADT (NYSE:ADT) to Sell

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

