Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.39. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,884. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

