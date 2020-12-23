Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($12.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.87) to ($12.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

Several research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,065. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

