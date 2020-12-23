Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Million

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post sales of $20.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.41 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $81.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.91 million, with estimates ranging from $81.25 million to $83.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

FDUS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.91. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.