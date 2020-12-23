Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $4.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 103,702 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. 779,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,678. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

