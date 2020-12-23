Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $92.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.73 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $116.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $357.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.01 million to $368.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $374.20 million, with estimates ranging from $363.73 million to $384.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,344. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

