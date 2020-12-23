Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 1,158,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,960. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $981.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

