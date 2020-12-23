Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.99 Million

Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post $96.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.96 million. Rambus reported sales of $104.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $415.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.40 million to $415.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $439.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $443.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rambus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

