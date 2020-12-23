Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.77. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NTGR opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $30,130.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,935 shares of company stock worth $3,510,953. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

