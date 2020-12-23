Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LAIX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,957. The company has a market cap of $68.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

