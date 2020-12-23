Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LAIX.
LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter.
LAIX Company Profile
LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.
