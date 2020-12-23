Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In related news, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $984,385.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,114,482.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,632,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,102 shares of company stock worth $52,886,982. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.30 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

