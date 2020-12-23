YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) & XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Critical Comparison

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YogaWorks and XpresSpa Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.03 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

XpresSpa Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than YogaWorks.

Risk & Volatility

YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YogaWorks and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

YogaWorks beats XpresSpa Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of April 6, 2020, it provided its services through 51 locations in 25 airports worldwide. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

