Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 28,069 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 28,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $477,453.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,938,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,979,309.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $726,735.36.

YEXT stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 334,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

