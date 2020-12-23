YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. YENTEN has a market cap of $40,261.94 and $7.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,620.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.57 or 0.02580633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00450330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.70 or 0.01234907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00693129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00267230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000090 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.