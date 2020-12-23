XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.28. 100,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 795% from the average session volume of 11,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) Company Profile (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

