Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Wrap Technologies worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of WRTC opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,794.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scot Cohen acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,335,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,934,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,660.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.