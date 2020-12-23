Woodbrook Group (OTCMKTS:WDBG) Trading Down 66.7%

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) shares fell 66.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Woodbrook Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc provides investment and strategic planning advisory services. It offers services in the areas of portfolio management, mid and long term investment management, alternative investments, lump sum investments, education fee planning, wealth planning, retirement planning, structured product building, and qualifying recognized overseas pension scheme and financial review.

