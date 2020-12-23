Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.52.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wipro by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 3,573,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.