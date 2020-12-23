Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0330 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Wings has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $17,154.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00044931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00322383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

