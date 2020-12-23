Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.91. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 329,791 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $330.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

