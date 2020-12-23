Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.11. Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.67 million and a PE ratio of 33.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMK)

Whitemud Resources Inc engages in mining, processing, producing, and marketing kaolin and metakaolin. The company operates in two segments, Metakaolin and Commodities. It also manages and markets liquefied petroleum gas commodities and hydrocarbon products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.