Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 43,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.