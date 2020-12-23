Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 99,818 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

