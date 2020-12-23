Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after buying an additional 1,007,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after buying an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Cardinal Health by 28.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,489,000 after buying an additional 478,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

