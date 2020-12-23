Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

