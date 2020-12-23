Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,430 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,986,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 260,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

BDN stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.