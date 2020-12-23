Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.00

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 47535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a P/E ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

