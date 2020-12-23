Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.36.

WEF traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,968. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$487.76 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.0991667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

