Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

