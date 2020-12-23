Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) (TSE:WRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.61. Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 54,785 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$214.24 million and a P/E ratio of -83.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.52.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.