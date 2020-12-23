Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.02

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 139822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

