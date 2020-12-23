WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.71 Million

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $151.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $154.19 million. WesBanco posted sales of $137.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $606.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.64 million to $612.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $577.58 million, with estimates ranging from $566.02 million to $592.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of WSBC opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

