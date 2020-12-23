Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $58.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.
WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th.
Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $63.00. 11,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Welltower by 37.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 672,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,790,000 after buying an additional 184,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
