Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $58.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $63.00. 11,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Welltower by 37.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 672,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,790,000 after buying an additional 184,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.