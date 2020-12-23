Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,194 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 18,597.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRF opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.