Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,520 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Accuray were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARAY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Accuray by 31.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Accuray by 267.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $37,349.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $71,694.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,637 shares of company stock worth $228,500. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARAY stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $406.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

